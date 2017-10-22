Author Michael Grant visits school children in Windsor and Slough

More than 900 pupils had the chance to hear a talk from an American author.

Michael Grant visited The Windsor Boys' School (TWBS) and Westgate School in Slough on Thursday, October 12.

At TWBS, pupils from Windsor Girls’ School, Trevelyan and Dedworth middle schools also took part.

The author of young adult fiction spoke about his latest book, Monster.

He also gave pupils advice for writing and took part in a question and answer session.

Saloni Radia, RBWM library and museums outreach officer, said: “He spoke to us about his writing process, it was really interesting for the children.

“He was brilliant, I have never seen so much positive feedback about how awesome he was.”

The visit celebrated National Libraries Week.

Some pupils from TWBS and Westgate also had the chance to sit down and interview the author.