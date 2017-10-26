Heathrow third runway consultation reopens

A consultation on a third runway at Heathrow has been reopened by the Department for Transport (DfT) to include new evidence.

The Draft Airports National Policy statement public consultation ran from February to May, and will now be reopened until Tuesday, December 19.

A series of new reports published by DfT include an updated noise analysis and a new air quality plan.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The case for expanding Heathrow is as strong as ever and we want to hear your views on it. This is an important consultation and I encourage everybody to get involved across the UK.”

Parliament is due to vote on whether to support a final National Policy Statement in the first half of next year.

Visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/heathrow-expansion-revised-draft-airports-national-policy-statement for details.