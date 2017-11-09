Your guide to Remembrance Day events in Windsor and Slough

WINDSOR: Wreath-laying and minute’s silence at The Windsor Boys’ School, Maidenhead Road. Starts at 10.45am tomorrow (Friday).

WINDSOR: The Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Eileen Quick will lead a two-minute silence on Saturday outside Windsor Guildhall at 11am.

WINDSOR: Service of Remembrance at Windsor Holy Trinity Garrison Church, Trinity Place, on Sunday. Starts at 10.40am.

DEDWORTH: Open air Act of Remembrance service at the Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground, Dedworth Road. Organised by St Andrew’s Church and Clewer & All Saints Church. Starts at 10.30am on Saturday. All are welcome. Call 01753 869714 for details.

SLOUGH: The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah, will lead the annual Act of Remembrance on Sunday. It will begin at 10.45am in the Town Square and conclude at St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

