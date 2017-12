WINDSOR: Dozens of zombies trudged and groaned their way around Windsor town centre for the third annual Zombie Walk. The undead horde met at The Firestation for Arts and Culture, in St Leonards Road, to finish their costumes and make up before setting off on a walk around the town.

SLOUGH: Having served as MP for Slough for almost 20 years, Fiona Mactaggart announced that she would not be standing in the June 8 general election. The 63-year-old, who was elected as Labour MP for Slough in 1997, said she previously planned on standing down in 2020, mainly due to her age.

SLOUGH: FOND farewells were made on at the civic funeral of Slough Borough councillor Darren Morris who died in February aged 48. The Conservative councillor, who represented the Haymill and Lynch Hill ward, died of a heart attack at his Wavell Gardens home.

ASCOT: Lamb racing, wood carving and stilt walkers were just some of the entertainment on display at Ascot’s Spring Family Raceday. A gloriously sunny day made for an excellent outing as race fans and families descended on the racecourse.

WEXHAM: Wexham Park Hospital’s new emergency department and assessment centre will be ‘one of the best’ in the south of England, according to the chief executive of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. Sir Andrew Morris was talking at a ground breaking ceremony for the £49 million project.

WINDSOR: Loud bangs from tiny cannons echoed in front of Windsor Castle as children performed a 21-gun salute for the Queen’s 91st birthday. About 250 people came to Windsor Great Park’s Long Walk to celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday, as 21 youngsters were chosen from a draw to fire miniature ceremonial cannons.

SLOUGH: A sea of orange flooded through Slough as the town’s Sikh community celebrated the month of Vaisakhi. It commemorates the Khalsa, a group of warriors formed in 1699 to fight against forced religious conversion.