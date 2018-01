SLOUGH: Pupils across the area celebrated their A-level results, including Westgate School pupils Manisha Bhamra, Simren Bains, Maan Chana, Sophie Taylor, Aleksandra Rojek and Eira Khan.

SLOUGH: Young people enjoyed a day of fun activities at a summer camp at Khalsa Primary School. It was organised by the Slough Sikh School Trust.

LANGLEY: A 1950s day was held at by the New Langley Community Association. Food and dance teaching was on offer from participants in the National Citizen Service scheme.

WINDSOR: The mayor, Cllr John Lenton, officially opened Victoria Park. The area was waterlogged and overgrown but was revitalised, and its name came about following a competition run by the Express.

SLOUGH: Youth employment skills charity Learning to Work searched for a new home after learning that their headquarters, the Horlicks Factory, would be closing down. They appealed to Slough businesses to help them find a new place to set up.

LANGLEY: Up to 700 people went to Langley Fire Station’s open day, where they were shown demonstrations and got to try on police and fire service headwear.

BRITWELL: A fundraising fun day at Britwell Baptist Church was visited by about 500 people. Church leaders hoped the event would be inclusive and it raised cash for improvements to the 1950s building.