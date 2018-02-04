Remember When: Homeless hostel a hot potato

1988: Angry neighbours marched with placards to the home of the borough planning chairman. The 30-strong group was protesting a decision to allow two semi-detached houses in their road, Furnival Avenue, Slough, to be turned into a guest house for the homeless. Residents were fuming that letters had been lost and the ‘rules ignored’.

1978: Licensed Victuallers’ School (LVS Ascot) celebrated its 175th anniversary.

Express journalist Eric Frykberg wrote in a feature: “At 175, it must be the oldest comprehensive school in the country. Even now it’s one of the few comprehensive schools in Slough. And yet it owes its integration not to the machinery of State, but to the wishes of its founders.” The school stood on the site now occupied by Tesco’s in Wellington Street. It moved to its new home in Ascot in the late Eighties.

1978: About 150 members of Court Windsor Castle of the Independent Order of Foresters attended an Installation Dance at Desborough Hall in Maidenhead. The ceremony was carried out by Bert Cowan, past High Chief Ranger of the High Court of London and Southern England.

1988: Pupils at James Elliman Middle School, Slough, had a Mad Hatters tea party. More than 80 pupils acted out four performances of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland. Guest of honour was the Mayor of Slough, Bob Prosser.