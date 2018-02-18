Pets Corner: Whisky and Tiddles at RSPCA Hillingdon

It is always sad when cats lose their homes and loved ones, usually through no fault of their own. However, it is particularly hard on some of the older cats who are bewildered and frightened to find themselves in a rescue cattery.

Such is the case with Whisky, a nine-year-old male, and Tiddles, 12-year-old female, whose owner sadly was no longer able to care for them due to ill-health. This lovely pair have been with us for over two months now, overlooked time and again by potential adopters who are more drawn to the cute and playful youngsters.

Whisky and Tiddles would like a peaceful home together, with no other pets or young children. Being long-haired, the cats will require daily brushing to keep their coats in good condition.

With the correct care, cats can typically live on well into their teens and even beyond, remaining active throughout their lives albeit at a more relaxed pace as time goes on.

If you can offer a loving home to any of our animals, please call RSPCA Hillingdon Branch on 01895 833417 or visit www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to apply online.