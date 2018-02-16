Bottoms up - Round Table wives gatecrashed the party

1988: Bottoms up was the toast of the night when cheeky Round Tablers’ wives gatecrashed their all-male function.

Complete with shiny plastic bums the wives decided to get in on the act when members of the Ascot Round Table held their 21st Charter Dinner.

1978: Legendary Star Wars actor Kenny Baker paid a visit to Britwell Ex Servicemen’s Club.

Kenny, who played the robot R2-D2 in the film, entertained the children of members at a special party.

More than 300 children attended the party which included entertainment by an illusionist, a pop group and a puppet.

1978: Slough Ace riders club was close to having its wish granted of getting its own practice ground.

The site at Upton Park was made available to the club by Slough Council for a trial period of four months.

1988: Green-fingered school pupils at Iver Heath Middle School took a hand in repairing storm damage from the previous October.

Youngsters went round the school and planted young saplings in their corner of hurricane-hit Iver Heath. Pictured are Benjamin Smith, teacher Dianne Hedley, Nicholas Smith and Anthony Wright.

1988: There was a shocked assembly at Windsor Boys' School when humorous head Peter Blake donned his plastic red nose on Comic Relief Day.

The school had a non-uniform day and managed to raise £500.

1978: Windsor’s Victorian Riverside station was voted best-kept in the area.

Senior railwayman George Naylor was presented with a certificate for the well-maintained station from railway divisional manager Llew Edwards.

The station, built in 1851, saw a bumper number of visitors during the previous year’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.