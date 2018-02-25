Stats show bus passenger decline in Windsor and Slough

The number of miles clocked up by buses in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has slumped by 15 per cent in the last four years.

But in Slough there was a slight increase, despite a fall in passengers.

Figures released by the BBC’s shared data unit showed a combined total of 180,000 miles were slashed from commercial and subsidised routes in the Royal Borough between 2013/14 and 2016/17. This is equivalent to seven-and-a-half trips around the equator.

Over the same period, despite a dip in the number of miles covered by commercial providers, Slough buses managed to add about 60,000 miles to their routes, thanks to subsidies, which accounted for about 240,000 miles in 2016/17.

However, during that time, however, the number of passenger journeys being made in both council areas fell by about 100,000.

Across England, the number of miles covered by buses fell to levels last seen in 1991, despite an overall increase of eight per cent in the number of passengers.

In the South-east as a whole, however, the number of bus miles was found to have risen by almost six per cent over the past decade.