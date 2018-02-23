Remember When: Rainbows, puppets and sales

1978: A driver on the juggernaut ‘rat run’ had a miraculous escape when his loaded tanker went out of control and demolished a 15-foot high garden wall and two greenhouses. The tanker, from the Total depot at Langley was delivering 6,500 gallons of paraffin when it crashed, half a mile from the dual-carriage Winkfield intersection near Hatchet Lane.

1978: The Clewer Rainbows brought a ray of sunshine to their regular Wednesday afternoon meeting. The group was one of the first in the country.

1978: Children’s entertainer ‘Uncle Peter’ Westlake paid a visit to children at one of Britwell’s playgroups to give hints on how to avoid accidents at home.

Joined by his puppet ‘Curly’, Peter’s visit was part of a scheme run jointly by the Area Playgroups Advisor from Berkshire Social Services and the Home Safety Officer for Slough.

1988: Not even a bitterly cold February evening could freeze the spirits of bargain hunters at Daniel’s sale. After taking up their positions at the head of the queue they were rewarded on Thursday morning. Julie Brown of Dedworth Road snapped up a three-piece suite and Pat Hatch of Dedworth Drive bought a new pram.