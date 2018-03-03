Advice for helping rough sleepers in cold weather

As temperatures plummet help for rough sleepers in Slough and Windsor is available.

Some rough sleepers may reject shelter due to mental health issues, but Windsor Homeless Project’s Murphy James advises: “Ask if they would like you to phone the council on their behalf.”

He added he is ‘always worried’ about rough sleepers but that is made worse during severe weather because ‘you don’t know how bad it is going to get’.

Windsor Homeless Project is fully stocked with aid for the homeless in the town, but continues to welcome financial donations.

Anyone with concerns about a rough sleeper can direct them to either Windsor Library, in Bachelors Acre, or Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, during opening hours.

Alternatively, email housing@rbwm.gov.uk, call 01628 683800 or use 01344 786543 out of hours.

Anyone with concerns about a homeless person in Slough should take them to Slough Borough Council’s office in the High Street.

When Slough Borough Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated, it provides emergency accommodation to rough sleepers.

That will last until at least Sunday, and a decision about extending it will be made by the council’s housing team next week.

A rough sleeper can also be registered at the Salvation Army in Stoke Road.

‘Continuous night shelter provision’, which is run jointly between the council and the London and Slough Run, a charity which helps the homeless, is also available until the end of March.

Those needing to use it can register at the council’s offices in the High Street between 9am -12pm on weekdays. Only those from the area can use it.

Vicky Cheeseman ofSlough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) has also requested donations that could prove vital to anyone out on the streets during bad weather, such as warm clothing.

SHOC, which is currently based out of St Michael’s Church in Whitby Road, Slough, can be contacted on 020 8797 9500.