Pets Corner: Dusty at RSPCA Hillingdon

Dusty is a handsome three-year-old boy looking for a lifetime of love, after already having been passed between homes through no fault of his own.

He is very sweet natured and adores fuss and human attention, but would prefer not to have to share that with other pets. He will require regular grooming to keep his semi-long haired coat in good condition.

For more information, please call RSPCA Hillingdon Slough and Windsor Branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk