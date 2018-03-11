Pets Corner: Chad at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

Chad is a four-and-a-half-year-old male greyhound, who is looking for a retirement home after hanging up his racing boots.

He is a sweet boy who can take a little while to come out of his shell.

Chad has lovely social skills with other dogs and could potentially live with another medium or large dog, but not a small one.

He loves his food and gets quite excited for his meals, as well as having an interest in toys – especially fluffy and squeaky ones.

Like most greyhounds, he is quite lazy and loves nothing more than a snooze on a soft bed.

To meet Chad, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.