New multi-million pound police call system delayed

A new £30 million contact management platform being developed Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary has been delayed until late Spring.

The project has also gone £3 million over its original budget of £30.6 million.

The system being developed in conjunction with Microsoft will replace a number of outdated systems that will help both forces work more closely together.

Chief Superintendent Christian Bunt, head of contact management, said: “The system will record and manage the majority of police contact with the public and will be used to control our operational response to incidents, including emergencies.

“Crucially, this will help us to be more effective with the resources we have and better enable both forces to identify vulnerable people so that we can protect them.

“As it is such a crucial system, we always knew it would need to undergo rigorous testing before the planned implementation date.

“This involved integrating it with numerous other operational systems.

“We cannot afford to take risks with something that is so fundamental to us delivering a service to the public, so when testing revealed that extra work needed to be done, our operational view was that the testing phase should be extended.

“There is a cost for this work and this has already been built into both forces’ budgets.”