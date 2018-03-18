Remember When: Charity sales, charity runs and a visit from Mr Clever

1978: Youngsters from Cranbourne Primary at Winkfield were joined by teachers and parents when they took to the road for a brisk after school two mile run around the local country lanes. It was all part of school headmaster, Roger Morley-Jones, to encourage the chidren and adults to keep fit. He said: “We are trying to broaden out of school activities.”

1978:Two 16-year-olds helped raise £1,200 on Sunday for Windsor Lion’s charity Heritage House School, a special needs school in Chesham.

Starting their walk at dawn, Anthony Rhymer and Tony Hall walked 50 miles up and down the long walk.

1978: Members of the Slough Brownie Guides were among more than a dozen groups taking part in the third March Fair at St Mary’s Church Hall, Slough on Saturday.

1988: Mr Clever, savior of Planet Earth, came to Windsor Children’s library to meet some of his keenest admirers and got a hug from four-year-old Sarah Milne.

Mr Clever was appearing at the Theatre Royal in the Mr Men and Space Pirates over Easter.

1988: Two ten-year-olds tucked into their heart’s content after a non-stop 36 hour fast to raise money for the poor in Ethiopia. Tim Morgan of Oakley Green, Windsor and his friend Tim Burrell of Fifield went without eating to raise £60 for charity by getting friends, neighbours and teachers from St Edward’s Royal Free Middle School to sponsor them.

1988: Three lucky youngsters were in the running to win a two-week holiday for their families on holiday to Disneyland. The trio, Brena Winger, Victoria Carpenter and David Brown won through to the national finals of the Gypglas Creative Kids Competition.