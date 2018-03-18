Remember When: Charity sales, charity runs and a visit from Mr Clever

04:00PM, Sunday 18 March 2018
1978: Youngsters from Cranbourne Primary at Winkfield were joined by teachers and parents when they took to the road for a brisk after school two mile run around the local country lanes. It was all part of school headmaster, Roger Morley-Jones, to encourage the chidren and adults to keep fit. He said: “We are trying to broaden out of school activities.”
1978:Two 16-year-olds helped raise £1,200 on Sunday for Windsor Lion’s charity Heritage House School, a special needs school in Chesham.
Starting their walk at dawn, Anthony Rhymer and Tony Hall walked 50 miles up and down the long walk.
1978: Members of the Slough Brownie Guides were among more than a dozen groups taking part in the third March Fair at St Mary’s Church Hall, Slough on Saturday.
1988: Mr Clever, savior of Planet Earth, came to Windsor Children’s library to meet some of his keenest admirers and got a hug from four-year-old Sarah Milne.
Mr Clever was appearing at the Theatre Royal in the Mr Men and Space Pirates over Easter.
1988: Two ten-year-olds tucked into their heart’s content after a non-stop 36 hour fast to raise money for the poor in Ethiopia. Tim Morgan of Oakley Green, Windsor and his friend Tim Burrell of Fifield went without eating to raise £60 for charity by getting friends, neighbours and teachers from St Edward’s Royal Free Middle School to sponsor them.
1988: Three lucky youngsters were in the running to win a two-week holiday for their families on holiday to Disneyland. The trio, Brena Winger, Victoria Carpenter and David Brown won through to the national finals of the Gypglas Creative Kids Competition.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.