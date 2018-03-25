Pets Corner: Vinnie at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

Vinnie is a cheeky chap who is full of fun and character.

The nine-month-old mongrel is still young so is looking for owners to continue his training.

For an active, sporty home Vinnie would be a wonderful project with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. He enjoys the company of other dogs but is still fine tuning his social skills.

He does not like being left alone so must have new owners who are prepared to put in the time and effort to work on this.

Vinnie is a real ray of sunshine.

To meet Vinnie, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.