Louis Baylis Trust donates £3k to the Alexander Devine charity

The care team at Alexander Devine Hospice has been kitted out in new uniforms thanks to a donation.

The children’s hospice in Woodlands Park was given a £3,000 grant by the Louis Baylis Trust.

The money meant the new uniforms could be bought for the whole team, with a change of four polo shirts per person, as well as uniforms for new starters.

“It is one of those things that people don’t think it is important to fund but it is so important from all perspectives,” said Fiona Devine who set up the charity.

“It is important for the identity of the charity and the confidence it give patients and their families.

“We want to say a massive big thank you to the Louis Baylis Trust.”

The £6.8m hospice is the first children's hospice in Berkshire and was set up by Fiona and husband John Devine in 2007, a year after their eight-year-old son Alexander died from a rare brain tumour.

They are waiting for accreditation from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to come back.

“Once that happens we will be all systems go,” added Fiona.

“We are very excited and more than ready to get going.”