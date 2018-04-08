Pets Corner: Prince at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Prince is a sensitive boy with a fun-loving side who has won the hearts of all the staff he encounters.

The 20-month-old lurcher is a typical sight hound, displaying a strong prey drive, so his new owners will need to have knowledge and experience of how to handle these traits.

His natural curiosity about the world and desire to investigate will never fail to entertain you, but after all the adventure he delights in some quiet rest and playtime with his favourite people.

Prince would prefer to live in an adult-only home, as he needs to be around people who understand when he needs space.

He’s an affectionate and sweet boy who enjoys cuddles and play in equal measure.

To meet Prince, please contact Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.