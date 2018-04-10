In Pictures: World Cup referee Wayne Barnes swaps Twickenham for Home Park for charity fundraiser

International rugby union referee Wayne Barnes swapped officiating at Twickenham for Home Park yesterday (Sunday) (Apr8).

Fresh from refereeing an Aviva Premiership clash at the home of English rugby the day before, Barnes took up the whistle for the contest between Windsor RFC U16’s and Witney.

The team got the opportunity to be refereed by the World Cup official after successfully bidding for him at a charity auction for the Wooden Spoon earlier this year.

The Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby and aims to transform the lives of children and young people with a disability or facing disadvantage across the UK.

Barnes was joined on the pitch by two touch judges who were wired up between themselves to provide an expert level of officiating.

Windsor RFC U16’s head coach Paul Harrison said: “The game was played in such a gentlemanly spirit and I think Wayne only had to give one penalty in the 63rd minute.

“He came into the clubhouse afterwards and was very complimentary about the quality of rugby and the spirit of the game which was great for the boys.”

Photographs taken by the club photographer will be sold to help raise money for the Wooden Spoon.

Visit www.woodenspoon.org.uk for information about the charity.