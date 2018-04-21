New fast bus service to run between Slough, Windsor and Terminal Five

A fast bus service connecting Windsor, Slough and Heathrow Terminal Five is to launch this summer.

First Berkshire said the new Service Nine will begin after 4am and every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays.

The new travel plan will start on Saturday, June 2.

Service Nine will also link with Service Eight to form a circular route, calling at Slough, Terminal Five, Staines, Egham, Windsor and back to Slough.

Matthew Callow, commercial manager for First Berkshire, said: “We know many local people who need to travel to Heathrow Airport for work or leisure will welcome this fast and frequent bus link.

“The fast Service Nine will give them more frequent opportunities to travel than currently exist, and the connection with Service Eight gives people using that service additional travel options to Heathrow.”

Tickets bought on Service Seven will be usable on the new route.