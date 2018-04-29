Pets Corner: Sammie at RSPCA Hillingdon

Sammie is one of several indoor cats we have looking for the comforts of a new home and the love of a family to call his own.

This handsome black and white boy is just two years old and can appear a little quiet at first, but he loves a fuss and being groomed.

Sammie would prefer a fairly calm household.

To keep them happy and healthy, house cats need plenty of indoor space, toys and games to keep them entertained and lots of human interaction.

For more information about Sammie, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk