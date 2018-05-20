Pets Corner: Bow at Battersea Dog and Cats Home

03:00PM, Sunday 20 May 2018
Bow is a sensitive girl who is looking for experienced owners that have owned German shepherd breeds before.
She is 17 months old and can take a little while to come out of her shell but once she has built a relationship her cheeky, playful side emerges.
Bow can be worried by new people and dogs so will need owners with a go-slow approach that can help build her confidence.
She loves her walks and once she is comfortable she is bouncy and playful with both dogs and people.
Bow is looking for a home in a quiet location.
To meet Bow, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.
