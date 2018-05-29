Motorcylist named following fatal collision on Colnbrook Bypass

A motorcyclist who died following a collision on the Colnbrook Bypass has been named.

Michael Cobb, 64, of Common Road, Windsor, passed away following the incident which took place at about 2.35pm on Tuesday, May 15.

Police closed off the road for more than three hours and launched an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 101 quoting reference ‘URN 756 of 15/5’ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An inquest date is yet to be confirmed.