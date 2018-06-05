Council leader refuses to rule out further legal action over proposed Heathrow expansion

Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley has not ruled out the possibility of the council taking legal action after Government ministers approved plans for Heathrow Airport expansion.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced today that the cabinet’s economic sub-committee had given the nod for a third runway, with MPs expected to vote on the proposals by July 11.

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) admitted the Government’s announcement had been expected but said the council’s lawyers would be considering the Airports National Policy Statement to check the borough’s concerns had been addressed.

He said: “We want to see respite in terms of night flights and a commitment that is the case.

“I’ve seen reference to the fact that there will still be flights throughout the night so what I want to see is a complete ban on night flights.”

The council pledged £50,000 to launch a judicial review into the Government’s decision to back Heathrow expansion in 2016.

And the council leader added the Government could expect to be challenged if assurances were not met over air quality and night flights.

He added: “If this is going to adversely affect the wellbeing of our residents the Government can expect a response.

“However, what we won’t be involved in is any frivolous legal action.”

Any legal challenge to a decision over Heathrow will need to be launched within six weeks.