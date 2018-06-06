First Bus launches Fast 9 route from Windsor to Heathrow Terminal 5

A bus service travelling from Slough to Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 in 24 minutes has been launched.

The speediest journey timetable of First Bus’ Fast 9 service launched on Saturday, June 2.

The route’s Monday to Friday services started on Monday, May 28 and its Sunday journeys began on May 27.

The Fast 9 sets sets off from St Leonards Road, near King Edward VII Hospital and stops at Windsor High Street before travelling to Slough.

It then stops at McDonald’s in Windsor Road, Wellington Street, Langley’s Toby Carvery and Lakeside Road in Colnbrook before finishing at Heathrow.

The journey from Windsor to Terminal 5 can be completed in 38 minutes.

The service first arrives at Terminal 5 at 5.03am on weekdays and Saturdays and at 5.26am on Sundays.

It operates every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays.

Day tickets cost £6.50 and a pack of ten journeys is available on the mTickets app for £30.

The Berkshire Week ticket allows unlimited travel, costing £26 on mTicket or £28 from the driver.

The Fast 9 will also link with route 8 to form a circular service calling at Slough, Terminal 5, Staines, Egham and Windsor.

Visit www.firstgroup.com/berkshire-thames-valley/ for timetables and further details.