Inquest opened into death of teenager discovered in Jubilee River

12:15PM, Thursday 19 July 2018
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager whose body was discovered in Slough’s Jubilee River.
Police and emergency services launched a search on Tuesday, July 3 following reports of a man in the water.
Rescue crews found the body of Dajarn Daly, from Huxley Close, Wexham, the following day at about 12.55pm.
A date for the 17-year-old’s inquest is yet to be confirmed.
