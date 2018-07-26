Donations flood in after thieves steal Thames Hospice equipment

Kind hearted members of the public came to Thames Hospice’s rescue after thieves stole expensive equipment from the charity’s maintenance van last week.

Thieves broke into the van and stole power drills, specialist electrical equipment and hand tools on the night of Wednesday, July 18.

Following an appeal on Facebook, staff from power tools manufacturer Stanley Black and Decker’s Slough head office arrived at the hospice in Hatch Lane, Windsor that very same day, with tools and equipment, replacing every stolen item and more for free.

Members of the public have also donated nearly £800 to help the hospice increase its vehicle security.

Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven said: “We have been totally overwhelmed by the incredible response to our plea for help.

“The break-in left hospice staff shocked and upset, as well as causing considerable delay to our important maintenance work, so Stanley Black and Decker really saved the day.”

Stanley Black and Decker HR manager Charlotte Bradley said: “As soon as we heard the news of the tool theft we knew we had to step in.

“Thames Hospice does such an amazing job caring for so many locally, it was our privilege to help out.”

The incident was reported to Thames Valley Police but the hospice was told the tools were unlikely to be recovered.