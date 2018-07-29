Funeral directors kick off £50,000 Thames Hospice fundraising drive

Staff at at E Sargeant and Son Funeral Directors have pledged to raise £50,000 for Thames Hospice in Windsor over the next five years.

Teams, from company’s Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branches, are planning several major fundraising events to support the hospice in Hatch Lane.

They launched their fundraising drive with a sponsored walk on Sunday, July 22, starting from the Slough branch, taking in the Windsor branch and the Hospice en-route, and finishing at the Maidenhead branch.

A total of 11 volunteers from E Sargeant and Son, Richard Lloyd Funeral Services or Woodley and Woking Funeral Services took part in the 10-mile walk, raising over £1,000.

E Sargeant and Son area Development Manager Mark Clements said: “Our branches work closely with the Hospice, which does such a fantastic job supporting families in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, and our staff are committed to making a real difference by raising money for this vital service.”