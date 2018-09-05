Wetherspoons pubs in Slough and Windsor to cut prices for Tax Equality Day

Wetherspoons pubs in Slough and Windsor will be cutting their prices for one day only to support Tax Equality Day.

Food and drink at The Moon and Spoon, in Slough High Street, The Windlesora, in William Street, and The King and Castle, in Thames Street, will be reduced by 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 13.

The special offer aims to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Pubs are currently subject to 20 per cent VAT on all food and drink compared to supermarkets which pay no VAT on all food.

Gabriella Slevin, manager of The Windlesora, said: "We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.

"A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector and help the high street, of which pubs are an integral part."