Pets corner: Max and Bradley at RSPCA Hillingdon

Handsome brothers Max and Bradley sadly find themselves homeless at just 11 months of age and are longing for someone to offer them a fresh start in a loving home.

Short-haired Max is the more confident of the two and is always the first to ask for fuss and attention.

Bradley tends to hang back a little, but will come for a stroke in his own time. He is semi-long haired and will need regular brushing to keep his coat in good condition.

Although both boys are fairly quiet, they do like to play and would like a nice garden.

Ideally they would prefer not to live with other pets.

Do you have the purr-fect home and lots of love to offer this beautiful pair?

For more details please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk