Pets corner: Bella at RSPCA Hillingdon

As senior dogs go, they don’t come much cuter than beautiful Bella who is looking for a loving home.

She is a terrier crossbreed and at eight years young is still an active girl who enjoys her walks and other doggy activities and loves meeting new people.

She is looking for an experienced terrier home without other pets. Bella does have a head tilt, but a vet check has confirmed that this is no cause for concern.

She is such an endearing little girl.

For more inform-ation, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdon

clinic.org.uk