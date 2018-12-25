Express Review of the Year: January

SUNNINGDALE: Kooky costume clad wheelbarrow racers celebrated New Year’s Day at Sunninghill’s annual wheelbarrow race. More than £8,000 was raised for Ascot District Day Centre and other causes. Ref:129229-1

SLOUGH: Leaseholders of a block of flats in central Slough were sent a bill of about £14,000 each for cladding replacement costs. Nova House landlords will not have to pay it immediately. Ref:128700-4

Council leader Simon Dudley survived a motion of no confidence at an extraordinary council meeting following his controversial comments about ‘aggressive begging’ in Windsor which prompted a media storm. Three concillors – Cllr Asghar Majeed, Cllr Paul Brimacombe and Cllr Claire Stretton resigned from the Conservative group in the wake of the vote. Ref: 129255-2

SLOUGH: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Slough Homeless Our Concern to see the work they do. He called for more council funding to build homes and called remarks made by the Royal Borough’s council leader “crass”. Ref: 129267-90

WEXHAM: Work on a new A&E department for Wexham Park Hospital has reached its next stage. Health, construction and local authority bosses were at the hospital to ‘top off’ the latest phase of construction of the £50m scheme. Ref:129238-40

DATCHET: Six-year-old Matteo Pelazza was hit by a motorcycle when he was walking back from school with his dad and siblings. A petition was launched calling for a safe crossing on Horton Road, Datchet. Ref:129356-9

A free workshop in Slough gave people the chance to learn more about the performance art of spoken word. The Empoword session was run by spoken word poet Vidhu Sharma, otherwise known as Banana Sharma. Ref:129305-2

DEDWORTH: Squires Garden Centre announced it will be closing in the autumn. The centre’s directors said they made the decision to sell due to an inability to grow the site. Ref: 125976-5

WINDSOR: A war of words broke out between Thames Valley Police and the council leader Simon Dudley over rough sleepers in Windsor. Cllr Dudley took to twitter to sadly there is an epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy in Windsor’ which he would be asking police to ‘focus on dealing with’ before the royal wedding in May. The story went national and news crews were seen in the High Street interviewing rough sleepers. Ref:129234-32

WINDSOR: Berkshire Antiques announced it would close in the summer after 32 years. Owner Bruce Sutton the owner had sold pieces to royalty and celebrities. Ref:129266-15

WEXHAM: A new maternity unit was opened with the help of Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke whose own wife Hannah gave birth to twins at the hospital in March last year. Ref:129349-13