Express Review of the Year: February

LANGLEY: Pupils at Foxborough Primary School in Common Road got up close with cold-blooded creatures thanks to Berkshire Reptile Encounters. They were able to learn more about the animals and ask questions on them. Ref:129377-14

WINDSOR: Teams competed for a frying pan trophy in the 12th Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge at Windsor Royal Shopping. Shanly Homes, who competed as Batter Late Than Never, finished first and the competition raised £560. Ref:129407

WINDSOR: Windsor property developer Stephen Shanly arrived in Barbados after rowing 3,000 miles solo for charity. The 42-year-old raised £37,000 for charities Big Change and Ocean Unite as part of his Virgin Strive Challenge and was greeted at the Caribbean nation by Richard Branson.

SLOUGH: An indoor cricket bash at the Singh Sabha Slough Sports Centre in Stoke Poges Lane was viewed as a good way of getting people interested in the sport. Treats business Kaspas Desserts ran out winners. Ref: 129369-6

SLOUGH: Arbour Vale School pupils celebrated the Chinese New Year as classes competed to build models of lanterns, fireworks, dragons, lions and dogs, among other things. The winning class was set to be announced at an assembly, when it would receive a special prize. Ref:129392

WINDSOR: The Louis Baylis Trust made its largest single donation to Thames Hospice. The trust, which owns the Advertiser, paid £115k to the support and palliative care charity, which was earmarked to go to a physiotherapy unit for its upcoming new Bray facility. Ref:129372-3

SLOUGH: Peter Rabbit stopped by the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre ahead of a series of half term events. Stories involving the much-loved Beatrix Potter character were read while 150 children took part in a hunt in the centre, searching for symbols in shop windows. Ref:129400-2