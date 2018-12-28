Express Review of the Year: April

09:00AM, Friday 28 December 2018
The Queen returned to Windsor’s King George VI Day Centre to mark the venue’s 60th anniversary. The Slough Ice Arena also reopened to the public following its multi-million pound redevelopment.
A pub fight led to a 43-year-old man from Slough being stabbed more than 40 times during ‘ six minutes of terrifying violence’, a jury has been told.
At around 4.10pm on Monday there was a collision between the pedestrian in her late teens and a red skip lorry on the A355, Farnham Road and Funival Avenue.