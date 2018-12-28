Express Review of the Year: April

WINDSOR: The Queen paid a visit to regulars at the King George VI Day Centre in Windsor. The visit coincided with the centre’s 60th anniversary. Pictures: Jason Dawson

WINDSOR: The Royal Borough wished the Queen a ‘Happy Birthday, Your Majesty’ with a traditional gun salute. The display on The Long Walk used 21 mini canons. Ref:129707-15

SLOUGH: Almost 100 tonnes of food and provisions were shipped out from Slough to help people devastated by war and poverty in Syria. People dropped off donations to the Diamond Road Mosque and Slough Central Mosque. Ref:129618-5

SLOUGH: Excited skaters broke the ice at the opening of Slough’s new multi-million pound ice arena. The Montem Lane arena had been closed since October 2016. Ref:129681-12

ASCOT: A topping out ceremony took place at Charters School’s new STEM building. Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) flicked a switch connected to the roof’s solar panels. Ref:129716-4

WINDSOR: The Queen handed out Maundy money to 92 men and women during a service at St George’s Chapel. Her Majesty was joined by fellow Royal Family members including Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge for the Easter Sunday service three days later. Ref:129608-66

SLOUGH: A young boy from Slough who raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity with his family died following a six-year fight with cancer. Raj Rana, eight, who went to St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Farnham Royal, passed away in his mother arms at home in Manor Park on Friday, April 20.

WINDSOR: International rugby union referee Wayne Barnes swapped officiating at Twickenham for Home Park. The match official took charge of Windsor RFC’s U16’s after the club bid for him at a charity auction for the Wooden Spoon. Ref:129645-13

SLOUGH: Home-Start Slough received £113,949 from Children in Need to help continue its work supporting disadvantaged families in Slough. Director Lesley Michaelis said the donation would enable the charity to continue delivering its vital service. Ref:129637-2

WINDSOR: The Windsor Boys’ School received a ‘Good’ rating following an inspection by the Government’s education watchdog. The Ofsted inspection was the school’s first since May 2013 when it was given a ‘requires improvement’ grading. Ref:129695-5

