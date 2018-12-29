Express Review of the Year: May

WINDSOR: Thankfully these zombies weren’t the flesh-eating monsters they appeared and were just Royal Borough residents out for their annual zombie walk. Ref:129779-11

WINDSOR: TV presenter Rachel Riley joining hundreds of walkers and their dogs in Windsor Great Park for the Great British Dog Walk to raise funds and awareness for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. Ref:130755-13

WINDSOR: To ensure everything ran like clock work on the big day about 250 members of the armed forces in full regalia took part in the Royal Wedding rehearsal. Ref:129829-4

WINDSOR: The event of the year took place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. More than 110,000 people descended on Windsor to watch the nuptials of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Ref:129832-71

SLOUGH: Slough Town FC celebrate their promotion to the National League South after narrowly beating King’s Lynn 2-1. Photo Credit: Gary House

SLOUGH: Cllr Ishrat Shah’s time as mayor came to the end, she said: “I think that it was the best year of my life.” Cllr Paul Sohal took over the reins. Ref:128148-63

SLOUGH: After re-opening in April people were making the most of a family fun day at the Montem Lane rink, including skating group SPICE Ref:129746-4

SLOUGH: Labour strengthened its position when it won an extra two seats and introduced five new councillors in the Slough Borough Council elections. Ref:129770-38

SLOUGH: A tournament organised by Thames Valley Youth FC at Upton Court Park saw hundreds of promising young footballers compete on the pitch. Ref:129808-7

WINDSOR: The Lions Club of Windsor organised an event for men aged over 45 to get potentially life-saving prostrate screening tests at Royal Windsor Racecourse. Ref:129739-3

WINDSOR: Cllr John Lenton (con, Wraysbury) passed on his mayoral chains of office, making cllr Paul Lion (con, Boyn Hill) mayor, and his wife, Laura Lion, mayoress. Ref:130512-6