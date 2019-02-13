Two men charged following Windsor and Burnham burglaries

03:44PM, Wednesday 13 February 2019
Two men have been charged with burglary following incidents in Burnham and Windsor.
Jamie Cassell, aged 29 of Simod Court, Wantage Road, Reading and Steven Altrudo, aged 24, of no fixed address were charged with two counts of burglary dwelling each on Wednesday, February 6.
It is in connection with two burglaries on Tuesday, February 5 between 12.45pm and 3pm at a property in Eastfield Road, Burnham and Clarence Road, Windsor.
Both men are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, March 7.
