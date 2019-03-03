Pets corner: Casper at RSPCA Hillingdon

Meet Casper, a beautiful white and tabby two-year-old boy.

Unfortunately he found his previous home too noisy and hectic to cope with, resulting in him becoming stressed and withdrawn. His previous owners therefore felt it better for him to go to a quieter home.

Casper has settled in extremely well here, showing us his loving and affectionate personality. He can be a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you will come up and nudge you for cuddles.

For more details, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk