    • Pets corner: Casper at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

    Casper is an excitable young dog who loves being around people.

    The 11-month-old Staffie came to us as
    a stray.

    He has been worried at times and so is looking for experienced owners to guide him and help him reach his full potential.

    He is sociable with other dogs but hasn’t had a lot of training so new owners will need to help him .

    Our rehoming team will be able to offer advice and support.

    If you’re interested in finding out more about Casper, please call 01784 494 443 or email bow.rehomers@ battersea.org.uk

