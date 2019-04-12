Windsor Leisure Centre hosts annual Lion's Funfest

More than 180 children attended the annual Funfest at Windsor Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 7.

The event, now in its sixth year, is run by Windsor Lions and is put on for children with physical and sensory disabilities.

“The kids that go love it,” said Windsor Lions’ event organiser Paul Skinner.

The objective of the event is to provide disabled children and their families from different special schools and charities from Windsor and the Home Counties an afternoon of fun with an array of recreational activities, all courtesy of Windsor Lions.

Children could take part in human table football, an obstacle course, bouncy castles and the popular bungee run, that Mr Skinner said always attracts a queue with parents as well as the kids wanting to have a go.

There was also a children’s entertainer.

The leisure pool along with the wave machine and slides were also open.

Mr Skinner added: “The sheer delight on the faces of so many youngsters was a real picture.”

The free afternoon continues to be successful, with half of the people who attended last year returning for a second time.