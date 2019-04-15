SITE INDEX

    • Queen's birthday to be celebrated with 21 gun salute in Windsor

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk

    A special invitation has been issued to children in the Royal Borough to help celebrate the Queen’s birthday. This year the salute will take place on Easter Monday, April 22.

    The council will wish Her Majesty a happy birthday in stye with its traditional 21 gun salute at  Windsor Castle’s The Long Walk, near the Brook Street entrance.

    Borough bombardier, John Matthews will be in charge of proceedings, with the first cannon being fired at 12 noon.

    The birthday tribute will be led by the Mayor, Cllr Paul Lion.

    Children who wish to take part in the cannon firing should arrive early but note that participation cannot be guaranteed and places will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.

