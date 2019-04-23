The Royal Windsor Steam Express will take passengers on a tour of Surrey

A new steam train service every Tuesday from June 4 to September 3 this year will offer vintage train journeys from London’s Waterloo Station to Windsor with a champagne brunch option in Pullman Style Dining carriages.

The Royal Windsor Steam Express will leave Waterloo at 08.02, 11.10 and 14.10 every Tuesday, usually pulled by Mayflower, an original British Rail engine built in 1948.

There will be three classes of travel including Pullman Style Dining carriages.

Tickets range from £35 up to £85 per person for the Pullman Style Dining experience with Champagne brunch.

Table service for snacks and drinks is available throughout the rest of the train and picnics are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the station on the day.

The Sunset Steam Express will embark on a four hour round trip through the Surrey Hills serving drinks and dinner on the way.

The train will head south across the suburbs of London, pass through Guildford and take the steep climb through the Surrey Hills before descending the Vale of Holmesdale and back to Waterloo via the market towns of Dorking and Reigate.

Prices from £99 per person in Premier Dining up to £129 per person travelling Pullman Style Dining; a private compartment for four with dinner will cost £449. A standard ticket at £49 offers seating at tables where snacks can be purchased and picnics are welcome.