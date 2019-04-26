Plans to redevelop BP Queens Head Filling Station under appeal

An application to redevelop BP Queens Head Filling Station has been submitted to the Royal Borough.

The redevelopment plans – submitted by applicant Mr Lewis Trevellyan – involve demolishing the existing site structures and removing the existing underground tanks and redevelopment of the site to include a four pump petrol filling station with associated retail store and associated facilities, extended parking provision and electric vehicle charging points.

The application has been recommenced for refusal by Bray Parish Council.

A previous application for the development was rejected by the council in August last year as it would be an ‘inappropriate development’ on greenbelt lane.

A petition urging the council to approve the proposal currently has 84 signatures, with many citing the convenience of a shop and electric car charging points.

People can comment on their support or disapproval of the scheme to planning@rbwm.gov.uk including the planning reference number 19/00677/FULL.