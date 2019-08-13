In pictures: Society members battle it out at fuchsia and pelargonium show

Flowering plants lit up Gardeners Hall on Saturday during a show hosted by the Windsor & Slough Chrysanthemum, Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society.

The society’s summer display in Windsor saw the club’s green-fingered members battle it out for a selection of trophies.

Experienced grower Ray Birt won the Best Exhibit and Best Pot categories in the fuchsia section while Bob Clarke won the Whitest Fuchsia award.

Denis Collman took home the most prizes in the pelargonium section with Liz Gray and Brenda Munro winning one trophy each.

There was also success for some of the society’s newer members with Alex Burke, who only joined the club last year, winning a share of the prize money on offer.

Former Royal Borough Mayoress Heather Wiles presented the trophies to the winners.

Society president Sandra Hopkins said: “You’ve got the people that do it as an intensive hobby but the rest of the club members will do it as and when they have time.

“Although their plants weren’t up to the standard of the others they were still amazing for the time they put in.”

She added: “This year July has been dry but you can overcome that by watering and shielding the plants from too much sun.”