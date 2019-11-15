Duo charged in connection with assault of police officers in Windsor

Thames Valley Police has charged two people in connection with the assault of three police officers in Windsor.

The force was called to the King & Castle, in Thames Street, in the early hours of Sunday (Nov10) morning following reports of an altercation.

The trio of officers who attended were assaulted with two suffering minor injuries.

A third was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Wendy Ann Sivewright, 60, of Alderbury Road, Slough, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

Paul Booker, 44, of McDermott Road, Sevenoaks, has been charged with one count of assault by beating.

He will appear at the same court on November 25.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker and two counts of common assault in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

A 59-year-old man from Slough who was arrested on suspicion of common assault has also been released while police continue the investigation.