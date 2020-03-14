Pooches win at Crufts

WINDSOR: A rough collie won first place in the mid limit category after coming in fourth in the junior bitch round at last year’s show.

Candy, a two-year-old collie, goes by the stage-name Riverside Song Xtra Sweet at Rahlissa.

Her ‘very naughty’ younger sister joined her at the show.

“She is a very loving, very good, well behaved dog,” said owner Valarie Tame from Windsor.

Valarie has owned rough collies for about 40 years and has been attending Crufts for more than 30 years.

“We celebrated with a gin and tonic and Candy was given an extra treat,” she said.

SLOUGH: A two-year-old chow chow won first place in the graduate dog cate-gory at his first visit to Crufts.

Harry, who goes by the stage name Legend of Lion Heart Ares at Bondal, got into his first Crufts event after winning championship shows in Windsor and Richmond.

“We were over the moon about the win,” said owner Alice Bond, from Slough.

“I was in shock. It’s very hard to win at Crufts.”

WINDSOR: A Kooikerhondje was crowned the winner in the graduate dog category.

Two-year-old Quill, who goes by the stage name of Gladsheim Helios, won the best in breed for his age group at his third outing at the prestigious dog show.

Owner Sarah Whitehead, who runs the Clever Dog Company in Windsor, first attended Crufts as a steward when she was 14.

“He literally drags me into the show ring,” she said.

“I have to make sure he enjoys it otherwise I won’t do it.”

After his win Quill joined the Discover Dogs stand to educate people on the ‘active, bright and intelligent’ breed.