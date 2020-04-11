Aik Saath and Windsor Street Angels founder honoured by High Sheriff's Awards

A police community support officer who founded the Windsor Street Angels has been recognised for his work in the community.

PCSO David Bullock was named among a list of individuals and community groups, including Slough youth charity Aik Saath, to receive a High Sheriff’s Award from the county’s outgoing High Sheriff of Berkshire Lucy Zeal.

Mr Bullock has been honoured for his ‘dedication and commitment’ to the charity which he founded in 2012 to help protect vulnerable people on the streets of Windsor.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of all that Windsor Street Angels has achieved since starting in 2012 and of each of the amazing volunteers who have been involved over that time.

“To have set up this project and to have taken this journey to see it blossom into such an established and important community initiative has truly been the most wonderful experience.”

A spokeswoman for Windsor Street Angels added: “David is the heart of Windsor Street Angels.

“He founded the charity eight years ago and since has donated so much of his time and effort to co-ordinating our training, ensuring we are all briefed after each shift, managing all of our supplies as well as providing support to our volunteers after particularly difficult events.”

Slough-based Aik Saath also received a Highly Commended award from National Crimebeat, the youth crime prevention charity of the High Sheriff’s Association.

The youth engagement charity has been recognised for its work in training youngsters in conflict resolution and delivering the Young Health Champions programme to promote emotional wellbeing for teenagers in the town.

Rob Deeks, who joined the charity in 2003, said: “We were really honoured by the award.

“It meant a lot to us because the High Sheriff really took the time to get to know what our projects are all about.”

He added: “Our whole ethos is to work with younger people and make a difference.

“We are under no illusion about the scale of some of the challenges that our community is facing and we see them day in day out but in terms of our approach I feel we are in a really good place to make a difference.”

Aik Saath will be running interactive workshops for youngsters on video conferencing app Zoom alongside Youth Engagement Slough (YES) while the Government’s social distancing measures remain in place.

The High Sheriff Awards are due to be presented at a later date.