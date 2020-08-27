Free home security measures for residents in need

Residences in need of extra home security could be fitted with lock chains, door bars or a spyhole free of charge.

The project, coordinated by Thames Valley Police and the Maidenhead and Windsor & Ascot Neighbourhood Watch Associations, supplements TVP’s existing free home security surveys.

In a home security survey, a trained officer visits a place of residence, assesses its security against burglaries and break-ins, and makes recommendations for improved home security.

With the new project, if a PC or PSCO carrying out the home security survey feels that additional security measures need to be fitted, these can be completed free of charge.

The police have purchased a variety of security items and the chairs of the two Neighbourhood Watch Associations have agreed to arrange to have them fitted by a volunteer builder.

Thames Valley Police has assured that both the PC carrying out the survey and the volunteer builder will be wearing a mask and gloves, and will be accompanied by a Neighbourhood Watch member.

The police also have volunteers available to help install video doorbells, which Thames Valley Police is currently promoting as a highly effective crime deterrent.

Thames Valley Police asks that those interested in making use of these services also be prepared to wear a mask when receiving visitors from the police, Neighbourhood Watch, and associated volunteers.

To request a home security survey, email Thames Valley Police with your name, address, postcode and contact details at homesecuritysurveyrequests@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk