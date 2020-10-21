Berkshire music service receives £783k Government grant

A music service for young people across Berkshire has been awarded a grant of nearly £800,000 by the Government.

Berkshire Maestros was given £783,746 as part of a £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

The charity is one of 588 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving support.

Berkshire Maestros was established in 1982 and provides music education through schools and music centres in the county.

Dawn Wren, the charity’s CEO, said: “We have worked hard to keep students playing music throughout this pandemic.

“Learning to play or sing boosts children’s academic achievements and enhances soft skills such as team working and confidence.”

Chairman of Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota said: “Culture is an essential part of life across the country, helping to support people’s wellbeing through creativity and self-expression, bringing communities together, and fuelling our world class creative industries.

“This latest set of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund builds on those announced recently and will help hundreds of organisations to survive the next few months, ensuring that the cultural sector can bounce back after the crisis.”