Restaurants closed to diners but open for takeaways during lockdown

A second lockdown means that dining out will be off the cards in the coming weeks, but restaurants can still provide food to be enjoyed at home.

Ermir Pashaj, owner of Enzo’s in Peascod Street, Windsor, thinks many eateries ‘will struggle’ because of the latest restrictions, but he hopes people will support their local restaurants and have their food to go.

Ermir opened his authentic Italian restaurant, named after his 14-year-old son, in May 2018.

He said the business was affected ‘massively’ by the first lockdown and that a second is ‘not going to be great for anyone’.

“I think we will manage to be okay, because we’re quite lucky, we’re a family business, and it’s mainly family members who run the place, so hopefully we’ll stay together and ride it out but in general I think the majority of places will struggle,” Ermir said.

He says schemes the Government has put in place support employees but not businesses as a whole.

“It’s great that it’s going to support the employees and they’re going to get paid, but they’re not going to cover any other costs.”

He added: “I am worried to some extent, nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

Sundara Mallavarapu who owns Swagath Indian restaurant in High Street, Slough says that although ‘business-wise we are definitely worried, but health is more important’.

“Business is not important when it comes to the life of the public,” he said. “That’s how we look at it, before I’m a businessman I’m a human.”

Sundara says he has taken his ‘responsibility’ during the pandemic very seriously, and during the first lockdown the restaurant ‘supported a lot of organisations’ by providing free meals.

“We do whatever we can, it’s not a business, it’s a social responsibility is what we think it is.”

Like Enzo’s, Swagath will be catering for people who want to enjoy a takeaway at home, but Sundara said there was not a huge demand for takeaways during the first lockdown.

“The first lockdown is different to the second one, we have to wait and see,” said Sundara. “It is a worry, it is definitely a worry.”

To order food to take away from Enzo’s find out more at www.enzoswindsor.co.uk

and for a takeaway from Swagath visit www.swagathslough.co.uk