Public notices: Escape room in Windsor asks council for alcohol licence

Licencing applications in Windsor and road closures in Slough feature in this week’s public notices.

Licencing

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has received an application for a new alcohol licence for an escape room in Windsor.

Escape Experience Windsor in Goswell Hill has applied for the licence to serve alcohol during its opening hours of 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

The applicant is also seeking to remove the limits on the number of people allowed at the bar and allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages at the bar itself.

Anyone wishing to make representations should make them in writing to the Licensing Manager, The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF no later than Thursday, November 4.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has issued a number of orders to close roads across the borough over the coming weeks.

Wiltshire Avenue is set to be closed next week from Monday, October 25, to Friday, October 29, from its junction with Stafford Avenue, Slough, SL2 1AR, to 3 Wiltshire Avenue, SL2 1BB.

Elmshott Lane will also be closed next week, although work will commence a day later on Tuesday, October 26.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through the road from its junction with Bower Way to 31 Elmshott Lane in Slough.

The junction of Hampshire Avenue and Farnham Road Service Road East will be closed overnight for three days next week.

Traffic will be unable to pass through the area between 10pm and 5am for three nights starting Wednesday, October 27. The work is expected to be completed by 5am on Friday, October 29.

